Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

ABT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. 3,398,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.