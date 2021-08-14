AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 440.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,127. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

