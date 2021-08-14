Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. This marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales gained from strong digital momentum and the reopening of stores across all regions, except for Western Europe. Moreover, the company resumed its share repurchase program in the quarter. However, it expects higher operating expense in Q2 owing to the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020, higher fulfillment costs, and elevated marketing, payroll and digital spending.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE ANF opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

