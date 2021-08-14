Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 561.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 5,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,190. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

