Abyss Token Market Cap Achieves $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.43 or 0.00878162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00105139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043869 BTC.

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

