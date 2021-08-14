ACoconut Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $854,587.87 and approximately $94,543.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00063141 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

