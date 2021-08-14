Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,900,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

