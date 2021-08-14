Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 8.9% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $537,121.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,580.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.84 or 0.06941587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.44 or 0.01392258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00382820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00134388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.53 or 0.00570674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00343785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00302610 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

