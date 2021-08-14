Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 331.2% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
AELTF stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.04.
About Adacel Technologies
