Adam K. Peterson Buys 16,105 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 16,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $183,597.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 37,800 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $427,896.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.18 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.