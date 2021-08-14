Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACET traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $7.73. 135,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,186. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $25,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,245 shares of company stock valued at $749,090. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

