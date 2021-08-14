adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €371.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €319.30 ($375.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €307.66. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

