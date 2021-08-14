Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adient by 2,292.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 3.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adient by 339.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adient by 85.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

