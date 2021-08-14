Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

