Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) PT Lowered to $12.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,885 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $19,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,409 shares during the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.