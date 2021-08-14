Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGLE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $295.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

