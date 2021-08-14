Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Buys 30,612 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 562,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

