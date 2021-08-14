Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $12.16 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,206 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 348,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,618. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $95.55 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

