Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 76.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 550,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

