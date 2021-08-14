Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,460,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.55.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

