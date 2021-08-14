Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.93. Aegon shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 91,034 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

