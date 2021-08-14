Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99.

AMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

