Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99.

Get Aemetis alerts:

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.