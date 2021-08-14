AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives $26.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $12,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $8,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at about $8,055,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

