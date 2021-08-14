Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $57.26. 1,681,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

