Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Trading Down 9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares traded down 9% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ag Growth International traded as low as C$27.68 and last traded at C$28.50. 136,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 70,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.31.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital began coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1,869.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3164562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

