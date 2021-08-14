AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.57. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 109,922 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MITT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

