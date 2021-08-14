ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Equities research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.