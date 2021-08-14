Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post sales of $183.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.10 million and the lowest is $135.22 million. Agenus reported sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $263.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 583,004 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. 3,824,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,999. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

