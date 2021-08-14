Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.50 Million

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post sales of $87.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.69 million and the highest is $90.37 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $63.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $340.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $348.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.47 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 240,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,382. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

