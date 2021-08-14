Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.74. The stock had a trading volume of 603,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.