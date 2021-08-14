Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 300 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,786.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 604 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 208 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $6,312.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,028.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,362.41.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.