Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $219.00 Price Target at HSBC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $210.00 to $219.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.