Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.21.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

