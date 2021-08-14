Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.21.
ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.