Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 462.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.