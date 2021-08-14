Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.