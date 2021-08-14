AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Raised to C$53.25

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABSSF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $30.21 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

