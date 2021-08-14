Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,191 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akerna were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 668.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Akerna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 155.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Akerna in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Akerna by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KERN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.62. Akerna Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

