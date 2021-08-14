Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 293,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $656.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,001. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

