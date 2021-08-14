Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,261 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,169 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50.

NYSE:ALG opened at $152.15 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

