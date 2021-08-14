Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

