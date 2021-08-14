Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

