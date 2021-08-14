Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%.

AQN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 3,091,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.