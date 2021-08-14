Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,204,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $361,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $278,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

