Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.