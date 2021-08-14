Allakos Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.14). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

