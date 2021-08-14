Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 528,016 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $84,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 489,750 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 267,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $12,431,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.60. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

