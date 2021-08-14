Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $80,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.