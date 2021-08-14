Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $71.54 Million Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,618 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.86% of Denbury worth $71,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 68.66% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.