Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $77.01 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 281,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $77,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.